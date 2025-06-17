Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 39.6% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.3% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 32.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,078.08. This trade represents a 66.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Boot Barn Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE BOOT opened at $163.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.05. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

