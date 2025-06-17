Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

