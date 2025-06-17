Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

