Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Datadog Trading Up 1.2%

DDOG stock opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.08, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average is $122.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $595,767.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,493,851.60. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,849,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,121 shares in the company, valued at $47,534,520. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,582 shares of company stock valued at $80,913,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.