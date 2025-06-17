Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,965,000 after buying an additional 983,223 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Knife River by 1,200.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,224,000 after acquiring an additional 819,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,631,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Knife River by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,829,000 after purchasing an additional 603,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $46,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.