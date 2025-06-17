Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

