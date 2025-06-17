Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,090 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,022,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

