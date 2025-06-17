Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 344 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nasdaq Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.