Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,724 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.4%

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

