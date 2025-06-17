Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 263 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE LEN opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.83. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.13). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.