Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,766,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 159,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $921.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

