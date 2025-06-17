Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.4%
NYSE:PBH opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
