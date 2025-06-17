Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:PBH opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

