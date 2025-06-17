Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $260.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.