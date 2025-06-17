Optas LLC Acquires Shares of 2,354 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Optas LLC bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Performance
NYSE CRH opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97.
CRH Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
