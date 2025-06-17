Optas LLC Acquires Shares of 3,202 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 212.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

NYSE TSN opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

