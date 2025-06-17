Optas LLC Acquires Shares of 882 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $221.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $153.88 and a one year high of $234.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.89.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.