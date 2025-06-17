Optas LLC Buys Shares of 11,448 Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Up 3.3%

YEXT stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 0.99. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

