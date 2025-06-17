Optas LLC Buys Shares of 11,561 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 45.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 568.9% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 138,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE F opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

