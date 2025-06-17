Optas LLC Has $126,000 Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 159,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,739 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 145,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 165,076 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WIT opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

