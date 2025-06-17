Optas LLC Has $166,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Optas LLC reduced its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,965 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $38,299.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,227.65. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of LYFT opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
