Optas LLC Has $204,000 Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $370.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.12, for a total transaction of $4,237,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,769.44. This represents a 80.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.54, for a total value of $12,318,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,023,091.02. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.