Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 282,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

