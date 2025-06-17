Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

