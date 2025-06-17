Optas LLC Purchases New Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $90,516,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 390.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,790 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $60,110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 829.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after buying an additional 943,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,940. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

