Optas LLC Sells 41 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Ferrari by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Ferrari by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $464.99 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $391.54 and a 52-week high of $509.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.