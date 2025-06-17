Optas LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,003,000 after buying an additional 2,068,114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after buying an additional 1,404,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,166,000 after buying an additional 936,609 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,080,000 after buying an additional 513,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:RCL opened at $264.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $279.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

