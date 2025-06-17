ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 372.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ORIX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

ORIX Price Performance

ORIX stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. Equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIX

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.