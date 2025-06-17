Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 638.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 429,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after buying an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

