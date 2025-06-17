Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 660 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBU

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.