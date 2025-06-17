Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $750.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

