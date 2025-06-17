Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Paycom Software by 746.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $246.24 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,307,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.