Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the May 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFO opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $26.97.

Procure Space ETF Cuts Dividend

About Procure Space ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

