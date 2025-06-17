Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 295,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 6,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 123,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

