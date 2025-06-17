Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBSI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

SBSI stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $843.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $100.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

