Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in nCino were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 2,170.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 97,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 12,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $252,426.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,152.98. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,819.49. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. William Blair downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.23, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

