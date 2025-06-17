Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 813.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,642.75. This represents a 3.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE CARS opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $664.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $179.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

