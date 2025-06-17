Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 10,624 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.