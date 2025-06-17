Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,349 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after buying an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,846,000 after buying an additional 81,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 452,624 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $23,272,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Honda Motor Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,371.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

