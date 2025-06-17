Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,023 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Performance

NYSE:ERJ opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Embraer Dividend Announcement

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.