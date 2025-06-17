Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 716 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 104.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 13.9% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.8% in the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $89,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.56.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $487.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $500.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.15 and a 200 day moving average of $366.91.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.