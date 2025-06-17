Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tidemark LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

