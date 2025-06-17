Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CGI by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in CGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

CGI Price Performance

CGI stock opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CGI’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

