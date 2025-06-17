Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,377,000 after acquiring an additional 370,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,379,000 after buying an additional 171,946 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

