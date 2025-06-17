Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $164.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

