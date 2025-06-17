Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3%

NEE stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

