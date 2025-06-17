Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $689,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,320. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

