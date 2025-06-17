Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after buying an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after buying an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after buying an additional 6,084,141 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

