Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Capital One Financial
In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Price Performance
COF opened at $197.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average of $185.36. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
See Also
