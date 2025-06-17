Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 462 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,653,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 326,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,114,000 after purchasing an additional 190,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

