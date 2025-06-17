Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.72 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Shares of BA opened at $201.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

